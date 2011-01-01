Space Simulation of Thermal Fields Generated in Bone Tissue for Application to Nanophotohyperthermia and Nanophotothermolysis

Recommended Citation

Letfullin, R. R., Rice, C. E., & George, T. F. (2011, February). Space simulations of thermal fields generated in bone tissue for application to nanophotohyperthermia and nanophotothermolysis. In SPIE BiOS (pp. 78834L-78834L). International Society for Optics and Photonics.