Title
Application of Plasmonic Nanomaterials in Nanomedicine
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
External Access URL
http://essuir.sumdu.edu.ua/handle/123456789/20588
Recommended Citation
Letfullin, R. Application of plasmonic nanomaterials in nanomedicine [Текст] / R. Letfullin, B. Murphy // Nanomaterials: applications & properties. Proceedings : 1-st International conference, Alushta, Crimea, 27-30 Semptember 2011 / Edited by: A. Pogrebnjak, T. Lyutyy, S. Protsenko. - Sumy : Sumy State University, 2011. - V.1, P.І. - C. 92-97.