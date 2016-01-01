Title
Performance improvements to wavelength stabilized high power 885nm diode laser modules
Article
2016
10.1117/12.2211087
http://proceedings.spiedigitallibrary.org/proceeding.aspx?articleid=2502192
Hemenway, M., Bao, L., Kanskar, M., DeVito, M., Urbanek, W., Grimshaw, M., ... & Leisher, P. (2016, March). Performance improvements to wavelength stabilized high power 885nm diode laser modules. In SPIE LASE (pp. 97300K-97300K). International Society for Optics and Photonics.