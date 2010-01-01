 

Title

"Asteroid Lightcurve Analysis at the Oakley Southern Sky Observatory: 2009 April and May"

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2010

External Access URL

http://articles.adsabs.harvard.edu/cgi-bin/nph-iarticle_query?bibcode=2010MPBu...37....1D&db_key=AST&page_ind=0&plate_select=NO&data_type=GIF&type=SCREEN_GIF&classic=YES

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 