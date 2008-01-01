 

Title

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Effect in Nanoscale Nichrome Alloy Films

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2008

DOI Number

10.1109/UGIM.2008.72

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=4573250&isnumber=4573178

 
 
 