Title
Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Effect in Nanoscale Nichrome Alloy Films
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2008
DOI Number
10.1109/UGIM.2008.72
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=4573250&isnumber=4573178
Recommended Citation
Syed, M., Leibs, C., & Siahmakoun, A. (2008, July). Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Effect in Nanoscale Nichrome Alloy Films. Paper presented at the 2008 17th Biennial University/Government/Industry Micro/Nano Symposium (UGIM), Louisville, KY.
COinS