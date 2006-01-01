 

Title

Optical Beamforming of Multiple Independent-Simultaneous RF Beams for Secure Communications

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2006

DOI Number

10.1109/MSHS.2006.314332

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=4107722&isnumber=4107708

 
 
 