Title
Asynchronous Fiber-Optic Delta-Sigma Modulator
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1109/MWP.2011.6088739
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=6088739&isnumber=6088649
Recommended Citation
Reeves, E., Costanzo-Caso, P., & Siahmakoun, A. (2011, October). Asynchronous fiber-optic delta-sigma modulator. Paper presented at the 2011 International Topical Meeting on Microwave Photonics & Microwave Photonics Conference (Asia-Pacific, MWP/APMP), Singapore, Singapore.
COinS