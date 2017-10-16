Title
Training the Self-Organizing Feature Map Using Hybrids of Genetic and Kohonen Methods
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1994
DOI Number
10.1109/ICNN.1994.374250
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=374250&isnumber=8557
Recommended Citation
McInerney, M., & Dhawan, A. (1994). Training the self-organizing feature map using hybrids of genetic and Kohonen methods. Paper presented at the 1994 IEEE International Conference on Neural Networks, IEEE World Congress on Computational Intelligence, Orlando, FL.