Title
Self-Referenced Holographic Interferometer in a Rigid Dye Solution
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1992
DOI Number
10.1117/12.140955
External Access URL
http://proceedings.spiedigitallibrary.org/proceeding.aspx?articleid=1000062&resultClick=1
Recommended Citation
Blair, S. M., Siahmakoun, A., & Allison, B. (1992, September). Self-referenced holographic interferometer in a rigid dye solution. In Optical Design and Processing Technologies and Applications (Vol. 1779, pp. 186-191). Publ by Int Soc for Optical Engineering.
COinS