Title
The Innovation Canvas in Entrepreneurship Education: Integrating Themes of Design, Value, and Market Success
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
DOI Number
10.7814/jeen5v5p6hk
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.7814/jeen5v5p6hk
Recommended Citation
Kline, W.A., Hixson, C.A., Mason, T.W., Brackin, P., Bunch, R.M., Dee, K.C., Livesay, G.A. (2014). The innovation canvas in entrepreneurship education: Integration themes of design, value, and market success. Journal of Engineering Entrepreneurship, 5(1), 80-99.
COinS