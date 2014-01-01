An Activity in Design for Manufacturability – Concept Generation Through Volume Production in Less Than Three Hours

Recommended Citation

Leisher, P.O., Kirkpatrick, S., Liptak, R.W., Granieri, S., & Bunch, R.M. (2014). An activity in design for manufacturability - Concept generation through volume production in less than three hours. In 2014 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition. Indianapolis, IN.