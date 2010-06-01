Title
Modeling nanophotothermal therapy: kinetics of thermal ablation of healthy and cancerous cell organelles and gold nanoparticles
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1016/j.nano.2010.06.011
External Access URL
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S154996341000242X
Recommended Citation
Letfullin, R. R., Iversen, C. B., & George, T. F. (2011). Modeling nanophotothermal therapy: kinetics of thermal ablation of healthy and cancerous cell organelles and gold nanoparticles. Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology and Medicine, 7(2), 137-145.