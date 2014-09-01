Title
Absorption efficiency and heating kinetics of nanoparticles in the RF range for selective nanotherapy of cancer
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2015
DOI Number
10.1016/j.nano.2014.09.013
External Access URL
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963414005450
Recommended Citation
Letfullin, R. R., Letfullin, A. R., & George, T. F. (2015). Absorption efficiency and heating kinetics of nanoparticles in the RF range for selective nanotherapy of cancer. Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology and Medicine, 11(2), 413-420.