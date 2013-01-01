Title
Spatially multiplexed X-Y lateral shear interferometer with varying shears using holographic lens and spatial Fourier transform
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1364/AO.52.005570
External Access URL
https://www.osapublishing.org/abstract.cfm?uri=ao-52-22-5570
Recommended Citation
Joenathan, C., Bernal, A., & Sirohi, R. S. (2013). Spatially multiplexed XY lateral shear interferometer with varying shears using holographic lens and spatial Fourier transform. Applied optics, 52(22), 5570-5576.
COinS