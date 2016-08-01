Abstract

The purpose of my work was to develop an in-plane stray light measurement system having the advantage of being easily applicable in both motion control and optical configurations. First of all, mechanical designs were conducted based on both 3D modeling and structural analysis through a finite element method (FEM). Optical configurations for both the incident source and the detector were designed to achieve minimum observed source convergence angle of the system. The control panel and micro stepping system were programmed for automated measurement. Finally, the designed system was calibrated and aligned. In order to evaluate the system reliability for scatter measurements from various surface conditions, a total of 9 samples were used. Scattering analysis for bidirectional scatter distribution functions of the samples were conducted: rough surface, smooth surface and small particles. ABg model, Rayleigh-Rice theory and Generalized Harvey-Shack theory were used to verify the scatter measurements. The results indicate that the designed system was appropriately developed for measuring scattering phenomena by rough surface, smooth surface and small particles.