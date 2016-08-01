Date of Award
Summer 8-2016
Document Type
Thesis
Degree Name
Master of Science in Optical Engineering
Department
Department of Physics and Optical Engineering
First Advisor
Robert Bunch
Second Advisor
Sergio Granieri
Third Advisor
Dong Hwan Kim
Abstract
The purpose of my work was to develop an in-plane stray light measurement system having the advantage of being easily applicable in both motion control and optical configurations. First of all, mechanical designs were conducted based on both 3D modeling and structural analysis through a finite element method (FEM). Optical configurations for both the incident source and the detector were designed to achieve minimum observed source convergence angle of the system. The control panel and micro stepping system were programmed for automated measurement. Finally, the designed system was calibrated and aligned. In order to evaluate the system reliability for scatter measurements from various surface conditions, a total of 9 samples were used. Scattering analysis for bidirectional scatter distribution functions of the samples were conducted: rough surface, smooth surface and small particles. ABg model, Rayleigh-Rice theory and Generalized Harvey-Shack theory were used to verify the scatter measurements. The results indicate that the designed system was appropriately developed for measuring scattering phenomena by rough surface, smooth surface and small particles.
Recommended Citation
Lee, Kang-Min, "Designs and Reliability Evaluations of a Scattered Light Measurement System" (2016). Graduate Theses - Physics and Optical Engineering. Paper 18.
