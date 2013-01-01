Title
Radial shear interferometer with holographic lenses coupled with a spatial Fourier transform method suitable for static and dynamic measurements
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1117/1.OE.52.3.035603
External Access URL
http://opticalengineering.spiedigitallibrary.org/article.aspx?articleid=1670275
Recommended Citation
Joenathan, C., Bernal, A., Pedrini, G., & Osten, W. (2013). Radial shear interferometer with holographic lenses coupled with a spatial Fourier transform method suitable for static and dynamic measurements. Optical Engineering, 52(3), 035603-035603.