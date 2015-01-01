Title
Engineering Ethos in Environmental Public Policy Deliberation
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2015
DOI Number
10.1109/IPCC.2014.7020384
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7020384/
Recommended Citation
R. A. House, R. Layton, J. Livingston and S. Moseley, "Engineering ethos in environmental public policy deliberation," 2014 IEEE International Professional Communication Conference (IPCC), Pittsburgh, PA, 2014, pp. 1-7. doi: 10.1109/IPCC.2014.7020384
This document is currently not available here.