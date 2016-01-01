 

Title

The Application of Geometric Constraint Programming to the Design of Stephenson III Dwell Linkages

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2016

DOI Number

10.1115/DETC2016-59083

External Access URL

http://proceedings.asmedigitalcollection.asme.org/proceeding.aspx?articleid=2592000

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 