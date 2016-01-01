The Application of Geometric Constraint Programming to the Design of Stephenson III Dwell Linkages

Recommended Citation

Mirth, J. A. (2016, August). The Application of Geometric Constraint Programming to the Design of Stephenson III Dwell Linkages. In ASME 2016 International Design Engineering Technical Conferences and Computers and Information in Engineering Conference (pp. V05BT07A082-V05BT07A082). American Society of Mechanical Engineers.