An Examination of Trispiral Hinges Suitable for Use in ABS-Based Rapid Prototyping of Compliant Mechanisms

Recommended Citation

Mirth, J. A. (2014, August). An examination of trispiral hinges suitable for use in ABS-based rapid prototyping of compliant mechanisms. In ASME 2014 International Design Engineering Technical Conferences and Computers and Information in Engineering Conference (pp. V05AT08A026-V05AT08A026). American Society of Mechanical Engineers.