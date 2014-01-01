Title
A GCP DESIGN APPROACH FOR INFINITESIMALLY AND MULTIPLY SEPARATED POSITIONS BASED ON THE USE OF VELOCITY AND ACCELERATION VECTOR DIAGRAMS
Article
2014
10.1115/DETC2014-34074
http://proceedings.asmedigitalcollection.asme.org/proceeding.aspx?articleid=2090983
Mirth, J. A. (2014, August). A GCP Design Approach for Infinitesimally and Multiply Separated Positions Based on the Use of Velocity and Acceleration Vector Diagrams. In ASME 2014 International Design Engineering Technical Conferences and Computers and Information in Engineering Conference (pp. V05BT08A087-V05BT08A087). American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
This document is currently not available here.