Title
Race, gender, and measures of success in engineering education
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1002/j.2168-9830.2011.tb00012.x
External Access URL
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/j.2168-9830.2011.tb00012.x/full
Recommended Citation
Ohland, M. W., Brawner, C. E., Camacho, M. M., Layton, R. A., Long, R. A., Lord, S. M., & Wasburn, M. H. (2011). Race, gender, and measures of success in engineering education. Journal of Engineering Education, 100(2), 225-252.
This document is currently not available here.