Title
Differences in Cultural Expectation between Faculty and Students in an International Collaboration
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2006
External Access URL
file:///C:/Users/ewen/Downloads/differences-in-cultural-expectation-between-faculty-and-students-in-an-international-collaboration%20(1).pdf
Recommended Citation
Hoshino, Y., & Sanders, W. (2006). 2006-2416: Differences in cultural expectation between faculty and students in an international collaboration. Paper presented at the 2006 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, Chicago, IL.