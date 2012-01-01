Title
Introducing “Stickiness” as a Versatile Metric of Engineering Persistence
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
DOI Number
10.1109/FIE.2012.6462214
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=6462214&isnumber=6462204
Recommended Citation
Ohland, M. W., Orr, M. K., Layton, R. A., Lord, S. M., & Long, R. A. (2012, October). Introducing “stickiness” as a versatile metric of engineering persistence.Paper presented at the 2012 IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, Seattle, WA.
COinS