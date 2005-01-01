Title
Special Treatments for Valve/Hole Regions in Endocardinal Potential Estimates from Non-Contact Intracavity Probes
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2005
External Access URL
http://europepmc.org/abstract/med/16817645
Recommended Citation
Olson, L. G., Throne, R. D., Windle, J. R., Schweitzer, J. A., & Voth, E. J. (2005). Special treatments for valve/hole regions in endocardial potential estimates from non-contact intracavitary probes. Biomedical sciences instrumentation, 42, 422-427.
COinS