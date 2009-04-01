Title
Accurate Heat Transfer Measurements Using Thermochromic Liquid Crystal. Part 1: Calibration and Characteristics of Crystals
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2009
DOI Number
10.1016/j.ijheatfluidflow.2009.04.007
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijheatfluidflow.2009.04.007
Recommended Citation
Kakade, V.U., Lock, G.D., Wilson, M., Owen, J.M., & Mayhew, J.E. (2009). Accurate heat transfer measurements using thermochromic liquid crystal. Part 1: Calibration and characteristics of crystals. International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow, 30(5), 939-949.