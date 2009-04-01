 

Title

Accurate Heat Transfer Measurements Using Thermochromic Liquid Crystal. Part 1: Calibration and Characteristics of Crystals

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2009

DOI Number

10.1016/j.ijheatfluidflow.2009.04.007

External Access URL

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijheatfluidflow.2009.04.007

 
 
 