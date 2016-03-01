 

Title

The Influence of Oxygen Contamination on the Thermal Stability and Hardness of Nanocrystalline Ni–W Alloys

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2016

DOI Number

10.1016/j.msea.2016.03.129

External Access URL

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.msea.2016.03.129

 
 
 