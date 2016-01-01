Title
The Engineering Professional Skills Assessment: Validity Evidence to Establish Appropriateness of Use to Directly Measure Student Group Ability to Exhibit Non-Technical Skills
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2016
Recommended Citation
McCormack, Jay; Beyerlein, S.; Pedrow, P.; Zhang, M.; Ater Kranov, A.; and Schmeckpeper, "The Engineering Professional Skills Assessment: Validity Evidence to Establish Appropriateness of Use to Directly Measure Student Group Ability to Exhibit Non-Technical Skills" (2016). Faculty Publications - Mechanical Engineering. 277.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/mechanical_engineering_fac/277
This document is currently not available here.