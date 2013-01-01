Title
The Effect of Upstream Thermal Boundary Condition on Convective Heat Transfer Coefficient on a Film Cooled Flat Plate
Article
2013
10.1115/HT2013-17019
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/267647521_The_Effect_of_Upstream_Thermal_Boundary_Condition_on_Convective_Heat_Transfer_Coefficient_on_a_Film-Cooled_Flat_Plate?_sg=zo2JCCsT2fkd8tPWaN7bdUisb37UNnfndAkhDAFF7mGNWN0SENxXt1ZfFW--EPp4OYzIdKtUocUkNt4
Mayhew, J.E., Sowders, D.A., & Fuller B.B. (2013). The effect of upstream thermal boundary condition on convective heat transfer coefficient on a film-cooled flat plate. In 2013 ASME Summer Heat Transfer Conference.