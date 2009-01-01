How We Measure Success Makes a Difference: Eight-Semester Persistence and Graduation Rates for Female and Male Engineering Students

Recommended Citation

Ohland, M., Brawner, C., Camacho, M., Layton, R., Lord, S. & Wasburn, M. (2009). How we measure success makes a difference: Eight-semester persistence and graduation rates for female and male engineering students. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference.