Title
The Effect of Required Introduction to Engineering Courses on Retention and Major Selection
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/the-effect-of-required-introduction-to-engineering-courses-on-retention-and-major-selection
Recommended Citation
Orr, M., Brawner, C., Ohland, M. & Layton, R. (2013). The effect of required introduction to engineering courses on retention and major selection. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference.
COinS