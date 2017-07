Prediction Uncertainties and Inaccuracies Resulting From Common Assumptions in Modelling Vibration From Underground Railways

Recommended Citation

Jones, S., Kuo, K., Hussein, M., & Hunt, H. (2012). Prediction uncertainties and inaccuracies resulting from common assumptions in modelling vibration from underground railways. Proceedings of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Part F: Journal of Rail and Rapid Transit, 226(5), 501-512.