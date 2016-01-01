Title
Beginning to Understand and Promote Engineering Students' Metacognitive Development
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2016
DOI Number
10.18260/p.26372
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/beginning-to-understand-and-promote-engineering-students-metacognitive-development
Recommended Citation
P. Cunningham, H. Matusovich, J. Morelock, and D. Hunter. Beginning to understand and promote engineering students' metacognitive development. Proceedings of the 2015 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 2016.
COinS