 

Title

Expanding Time-Temperature-Transformation (TTT) Diagrams to Interfaces: A New Approach for Grain Boundary Engineering

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2016

DOI Number

10.1016/j.actamat.2016.01.010

External Access URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actamat.2016.01.010

 
 
 