 

Title

High Initial Stability in Porous Titanium Acetabular Cups: A Biomechanical Study

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

10.1016/j.arth.2012.07.035

External Access URL

http://www.arthroplastyjournal.org/article/S0883-5403(12)00563-3/fulltext

 
 
 