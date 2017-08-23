 

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

Spring 2016

First Advisor

John K. McSweeney

Abstract

Graphs that represent data often have structures or characteristics that can represent some relationships in the data. One of these structures is clusters or community structures. Most clustering algorithms for graphs are deterministic, which means they will output the same clustering each time. We investigated a few stochastic algorithms, and look into the consistency of their clusterings.

