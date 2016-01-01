Title
Observation and modeling of the South Atlantic Anomaly in low Earth orbit using photometric instrument data
Article
2016
10.1002/2016SW001371
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2016SW001371/full
Schaefer, R. K., Paxton, L. J., Selby, C., Ogorzalek, B., Romeo, G., Wolven, B., & Hsieh, S. Y. (2016). Observation and modeling of the South Atlantic Anomaly in low Earth orbit using photometric instrument data. Space Weather, 14(5), 330-342.
