 

Title

Long-term clinical and angiographic outcomes in patients with diabetes undergoing coronary artery bypass graft surgery: Results from the PRoject of Ex-vivo Vein graft ENgineering via Transfection IV Trial

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2015

DOI Number

10.1016/j.ahj.2014.10.013

External Access URL

http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002870305005247

 
 
 