 

Title

Role of Diuretics, Beta-Blockers, and Statins in Increasing the Risk of Diabetes in Patients with Impaired Glucose Tolerance: Reanalysis of Data from the NAVIGATOR Study

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.f6745

External Access URL

http://www.bmj.com/content/347/bmj.f6745.short

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 