Title
Endoscopic Harvesting Device Type and Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
DOI Number
10.1097/SLA.0000000000000377.
External Access URL
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24368640
Recommended Citation
Sean van Diepen, J., Hafley, G. E., Reyes, E. M., Allen, K. B., Ferguson, T. B., Peterson, E. D., ... & Alexander, J. H. (2014). Endoscopic harvesting device type and outcomes in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass surgery. Annals of surgery, 260(2), 402.
This document is currently not available here.