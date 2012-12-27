Title
Reduction in First and Recurrent Cardiovascular Events with Ticagrelor Compared with Clopidogrel in the PLATO study.
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
External Access URL
http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/early/2012/12/27/CIRCULATIONAHA.112.124248.short
Recommended Citation
Kohli, P., Wallentin, L., Reyes, E., Horrow, J., Husted, S., Angiolillo, D. J., ... & Oto, A. (2012). Reduction in first and recurrent cardiovascular events with ticagrelor compared with clopidogrel in the PLATO Study. Circulation, CIRCULATIONAHA-112.
This document is currently not available here.