Title
Two generalizations of the 5/8 bound on commutativity in finite groups
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
https://doi.org/10.4169/math.mag.84.2.128
External Access URL
http://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/maa/mm/2011/00000084/00000002/art00009
Recommended Citation
Langley, T., Levitt, D., & Rower, J. (2011). Two generalizations of the 5/8 bound on commutativity in nonabelian finite groups. Mathematics Magazine, 84(2), 128-136.
This document is currently not available here.