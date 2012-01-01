Recommendations for an Undergraduate Curriculum at the Interface of Operations Research and Computer Science

Recommended Citation

Hardin, J. R., Holder, A., Beck, J. C., Furman, K., Hanna, A., Rader, D., & Rego, C. (2012). Recommendations for an undergraduate curriculum at the interface of operations research and computer science. INFORMS Transactions on Education, 12(3), 117-123.