Title
Localization of RF Emitters Using Compressed Sensing With Multiple Cooperative Sensors
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
DOI Number
10.1109/NAECON.2012.6531060
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/6531060/
Recommended Citation
Walter, D. J., Bryan, K., Stephens, J., Bullmaster, C., & Chakravarthy, V. (2012, July). Localization of RF emitters using compressed sensing with multiple cooperative sensors. In Aerospace and Electronics Conference (NAECON), 2012 IEEE National (pp. 236-240). IEEE.
This document is currently not available here.