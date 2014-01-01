Title
Exceptional automorphisms of (generalized) super elliptic surfaces.
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
External Access URL
https://books.google.com/books?hl=en&lr=&id=c3alBQAAQBAJ&oi=fnd&pg=PA29&dq=Exceptional+automorphisms+of+(generalized)+super+elliptic+surfaces.&ots=VzM72PTTkf&sig=6HvI3uwyKIQXySRShs4PNJwNAbA#v=onepage&q=Exceptional%20automorphisms%20of%20(generalized)%20super%20elliptic%20surfaces.&f=false
Recommended Citation
Broughton, S. A., & Wootton, A. (2014). Exceptional automorphisms of (generalized) super elliptic surfaces. In Riemann and Klein Surfaces, Automorphisms, Symmetries and Moduli Spaces (Vol. 629, pp. 29-42). Amer. Math. Soc. Providence, RI.
This document is currently not available here.