 

Title

Superelliptic surfaces as p-gonal surfaces

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2014

External Access URL

https://books.google.com/books?hl=en&lr=&id=c3alBQAAQBAJ&oi=fnd&pg=PA15&dq=Superelliptic+surfaces+as+p-gonal+surfaces&ots=VzM66PNUce&sig=Bo5IlNR0CvMh2eO5NfzII8m6308#v=onepage&q=Superelliptic%20surfaces%20as%20p-gonal%20surfaces&f=false

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 