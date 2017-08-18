Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2007
Abstract
Blackwork is an embroidery technique which, in English-speaking countries, is generally associated with Tudor England. In that period and place, it was generally done with black thread on light colored linen, hence the name. Other distinguishing features include a preponderance of straight lines and geometric shapes, which make it eminently suitable for a mathematical treatment.
External Access URL
http://www.toroidalsnark.net/mkbook.html
Recommended Citation
Holden, Joshua. The graph theory of blackwork embroidery. In: Making Mathematics with Needlework: Ten Papers and Ten Projects, edited by sarah-marie belcastro and Carolyn Yackel. A.K. Peters, 2007.