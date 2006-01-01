 

Title

Underwater Hacker Missile Wars: A Cryptography and Engineering Contest

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2006

Abstract

For a recent student conference, the authors developed a day-long design problem and competition suitable for engineering, mathematics and science undergraduates. The competition included a cryptography problem, for which a workshop was run during the conference. This paper describes the competition, focusing on the cryptography problem and the workshop. Notes from the workshop and code for the computer programs are made available via the Internet. The results of a personal self-evaluation (PSE) are described.

DOI Number

10.1080/01611190500401144

External Access URL

http://www.journalsonline.tandf.co.uk/openurl.asp?genre=article&id=doi:10.1080/01611190500401144

 
 
 