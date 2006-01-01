Title
Underwater Hacker Missile Wars: A Cryptography and Engineering Contest
Article
2006
For a recent student conference, the authors developed a day-long design problem and competition suitable for engineering, mathematics and science undergraduates. The competition included a cryptography problem, for which a workshop was run during the conference. This paper describes the competition, focusing on the cryptography problem and the workshop. Notes from the workshop and code for the computer programs are made available via the Internet. The results of a personal self-evaluation (PSE) are described.
Holden, Joshua, Richard Layton, Laurence Merkle, and Tina Hudson. Underwater hacker missile wars: A cryptography and engineering contest. Cryptologia, 30:69–77, 2006.