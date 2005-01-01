Title
Underwater Model Rockets: An Innovative Design Problem and Competition for Undergraduate Students in Engineering, Math and Science
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2005
Abstract
For a recent student conference, the authors developed a day-long design problem and competition suitable for engineering, math and science undergraduates. This paper describes the design problem, apparatus, software and tutorials for others who may be interested in replicating and improving the competition. Detailed plans for the apparatus, circuits, computer interfaces and computer programs and tutorials are made available via the Internet. The results of a personal self-evaluation (PSE) from the design competition are described.
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/14586
Recommended Citation
Layton, Richard, Joshua Holden, Tina Hudson and Laurence D. Merkle. Underwater model rockets: An innovative design problem and competition for undergraduate students in engineering, math and science. In: Proceedings of the 2005 American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference and Exposition, 2005.