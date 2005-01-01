 

Underwater Model Rockets: An Innovative Design Problem and Competition for Undergraduate Students in Engineering, Math and Science

Article

2005

For a recent student conference, the authors developed a day-long design problem and competition suitable for engineering, math and science undergraduates. This paper describes the design problem, apparatus, software and tutorials for others who may be interested in replicating and improving the competition. Detailed plans for the apparatus, circuits, computer interfaces and computer programs and tutorials are made available via the Internet. The results of a personal self-evaluation (PSE) from the design competition are described.

https://peer.asee.org/14586

 
 
 