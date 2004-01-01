Title
Abelian Varieties over Finite Fields with a Specified Characteristic Polynomial Modulo ℓ
Abstract
We estimate the fraction of isogeny classes of abelian varieties over a finite field which have a given characteristic polynomial P(T) modulo l. As an application we find the proportion of isogeny classes of abelian varieties with a rational point of order l.
